Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

5-inch high-resolution TFT colour display,Coolant temperature gauge,External temperature gauge,Front and rear park assist,Oil temperature gauge,On board computer,Remote tailgate/fuel filler releases,Service interval indicator,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Automatic headlights,Body colour door handles,Colour coded bumpers,Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Grey tint in upper edge of windscreen,Heated rear windscreen,Heated washer jets,Integral rear antenna,Intermittent rear wash/wipe,Power foldback door mirrors,Rain sensor,Single tube twin tailpipes,Tailgate illumination and safety lights,5 12V sockets,60/40 asymmetric split folding rear seats,Active carbon filter,Adjustable headrests (except centre rear),Air quality sensor,Automatic air recirculate,Delay courtesy light function,Dimmable door handle illumination,Door safety lights- front and rear,Engine Compartment Light,Fabric roof lining,Footwell courtesy lights front and rear,Front and rear cupholders x 2,Front and rear door entry lights,Front centre armrest,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Front reading lights,Front seatback pockets,Ignition Lock illumination,Illuminated air conditioned glovebox,Illuminated centre console storage,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors,Illumination of luggage compartment,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Leather door armrests + grab handles on centre console,Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel,Pollen filter,Rear centre armrest with storage compartment,Rear reading lights,Retractable Loadspace Cover,Retractable luggage net,Roof mounted sunglasses holder,Storage bins on all doors,Storage compartments in cargo area side walls,3 point front/outer rear seatbelts + pre-tensioners + force limiters on front seats,Anti-lock Brake System + ABD,Anti-slip regulation,Black painted brake calipers,Curtain airbags,Electronic Damper Control,Electronic parking brake,Front seat belts warning,Front side airbags,Full size driver and passenger airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill hold control,Passenger airbag deactivation system,PTM (Porsche Traction Management),Alarm system + interior ultrasonic protection + inclination sensor,Electronic transponder immobiliser,Preparation for vehicle tracking,Remote central locking,Two stage locking,Diesel particulate filter,Porsche stability management (PSM),Integrated cluster with black bezels,Trim strip in silver