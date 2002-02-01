Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

BOSE Surround Sound System,Comfort lighting package (in conjunction with memory package),Comfort memory package (14-way),Connect Plus,Digital Radio,Heated windscreen,ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat,Panoramic roof system,Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),Power steering Plus,Privacy glazing,Roof rails in aluminium including drip rails,Seat heating (front),Steering wheel heating,Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest,21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels with wheel arch extensions,8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function,Porsche Centre Leeds is proud to be recognised by Auto Express as one of the Best Car Dealers of 2017 in Leeds. We believe that purchasing your Approved Porsche should be a special experience and are on hand to make everything as simple as possible. All our Porsche Approved cars are supplied with a comprehensive 2 Year Porsche Approved Warranty and 2 Year Porsche Assistance. Porsche Centre Leeds has over 40 Approved Used Porsche and we can offer a nationwide delivery service. All of our cars are HPI clear and come prepared to the highest possible standard by our Porsche Technicians. To arrange a viewing/test drive or for more information please speak to a member the team. Upon request we can record a personalised walk around video.