Porsche Cayenne

£22,990
4x4 Jet Black Metallic, Huge specification, £12,000 optional extras. Full Black Leather, PCM Sat Nav, 21 inch Turbo-Two style Alloy wheels, PASM - Porsche Active Suspension Management, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Privacy glass, Ultra sonic parking - front & rear, Bluetooth, Multi media socket, Power close tailgate, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Heated multi function steering wheel with cruise control, Paddle shift gear change, 100L fuel tank, BOSE sound system, Side impact protection, Driver & passenger Electric seats, 3 owners from new, Full Porsche Main Dealer service history, Just been serviced at Porsche Tonbridge, 4 stamps in service book, 2 keys, HPI clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.

4x4

  • Ad ID
    317782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

