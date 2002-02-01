loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne

£35,490
1BR
car description

One Owner, Full Screen Sat Nav, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Bose, Front And Rear PDC, Reversing Cam, Powered Folding Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, 4x4 One Owner From New. Extremely Low Mileage With A Full Porsche Service History. Very High Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Speaker Upgrade, Piano Black Interior Trim, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Proximity Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Reversing Camera, PVTS (Porsche Vehicle Tracking System), Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 5 seats, Blue Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317510
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
1BR
1 Bedford Road
Petersfield, Hampshire
United Kingdom

