loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayenne

Compare this car
£40,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Leven Car Company Proudly Present This Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S, Finished in Classic Silver Metallic Paint with Black Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.

Accessories

21"Sport Edition Alloy Wheels, Porsche Communication Management with Navigation Module, Panoramic Roof System, Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Telephone Module, Automatic Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Driver Memory Package, Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Model Logo ,Monochrome Black Interior Package, Door5-inch high-resolution TFT colour display, External temperature gauge, Front and rear park Assist, Sports button in centre console, Day running lights, Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side, PTM (Porsche Traction Management), Silver anodised brake callipers,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308601
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    BD13ZDZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    49500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.1
Email Dealer >>

1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed