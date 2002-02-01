Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

7" colour screen,Brake pad wear indicator warning light,Coolant temperature gauge,External temperature gauge,Front and rear park assist,Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display,Oil temperature gauge,On board computer,Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including DVD navigation,Porsche online,Power tailgate,Service interval indicator,Sports button in centre console,Auxiliary input socket,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Automatic coming home lighting,Automatic headlights,Black sports tailpipes,Body colour door handles,Colour coded bumpers,Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Grey tint in upper edge of windscreen,Heated rear window with automatic switch off,Heated washer jets,Integral rear antenna,Intermittent rear wash/wipe,LED daytime running lights,LED front fog lights,Power foldback door mirrors,Rain sensor,Rear tailgate spoiler,Sports exhaust system,Tailgate illumination and safety lights,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,5 12V sockets,Active carbon filter,Adjustable headrests (except centre rear),Adjustable rear seats,Air quality sensor,Automatic air recirculate,Delay courtesy light function,Door safety lights- front and rear,Drivers underseat storage,Footwell courtesy lights front and rear,Front and rear cupholders x 2,Front and rear door entry lights,Front centre armrest,Front reading lights,Front seatback pockets,Front sports seats,GTS embossed head rests,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Ignition Lock illumination,Illuminated ashtray,Illuminated centre console storage,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors,Illumination of luggage compartment,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Passenger under seat storage tray,Pollen filter,Rear centre armrest with storage compartment,Rear reading lights,Retractable Loadspace Cover,Retractable luggage net,Roof mounted sunglasses holder,Roofliner - Alcantara,Stainless steel pedals,Storage bins on all doors,Storage compartments in cargo area side walls,SportDesign pack with side skirts - Cayenne,3 point front/outer rear seatbelts + pre-tensioners + force limiters on front seats,Anti-lock Brake System + ABD,Anti-slip regulation,Curtain airbags,Electronic Damper Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme,Front seat belts warning,Front side airbags,Full size driver and passenger airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill hold control,Passenger airbag deactivation system,PTM (Porsche Traction Management),Red brake calipers,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system + interior ultrasonic protection + inclination sensor,Electronic transponder immobiliser,Remote central locking,100 litre fuel tank,Porsche stability management (PSM),Integrated cluster with black bezels,Trim strip in silver