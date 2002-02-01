car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Lane Departure Warning, Panoramic Sunroof, Bose, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Soft-close Doors, Tracker Fitted, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++7.3% APR SUMMER SPECIAL AND FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Porsche Cayenne 3.6 V6 S Tiptronic S Automatic registered March 2015 (15) finished in Umber Metallic with Full Brown and Black Leather interior, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Tailgate, Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats, Quad Zone Climate Control, Sport and Sport Plus Button, Multicontour Heated Memory Front Perforated Leather Seats with Lumbar Control, BOSE Surround Sound System, Soft-close Doors, Reversing Camera with ParkAssist Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Porsche Communication Management with Navigation Module, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Speed Limit Indicator, Electrically Adjustable Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Spare Wheel, Coloured Centre Caps, Comfort Lighting Package, Tracker Fitted, ONE OWNER FROM NEW, Full Porsche Service History on 27/02/17 at 7,855.