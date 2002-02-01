Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++7.3% APR SUMMER SPECIAL AND FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Porsche Cayenne 4.8 V8 S 400PS Tiptronic S Automatic registered June 2012 (12) finished in Ice Silver with Full Black Leather interior, BOSE surround Sound System, Multicontour Electric Heated Front Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Heated Front Windscreen, Electrically Adjustable Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Start/stop, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Sunroof, 21 Inch 5 Twin Spoke Alloys, Fire Extinguisher, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Hill Decent Control, Space Saver Spar Tyre, Tracker Fitted, Full Porsche Service History on 23/07/14 at 18,283 and 24/05/16 at 28,711.
Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, 4x4, Full main dealer service history
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...