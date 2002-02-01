loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayenne

Compare this car
£35,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++7.3% APR SUMMER SPECIAL AND FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Porsche Cayenne 4.8 V8 S 400PS Tiptronic S Automatic registered June 2012 (12) finished in Ice Silver with Full Black Leather interior, BOSE surround Sound System, Multicontour Electric Heated Front Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Heated Front Windscreen, Electrically Adjustable Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Start/stop, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Sunroof, 21 Inch 5 Twin Spoke Alloys, Fire Extinguisher, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Hill Decent Control, Space Saver Spar Tyre, Tracker Fitted, Full Porsche Service History on 23/07/14 at 18,283 and 24/05/16 at 28,711.

Accessories

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bose, Electric Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305763
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Mileage
    38300 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4806
Email Dealer >>

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed