Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

19-inch Cayenne Turbo wheel,8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function,Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),All-Season tyres for 19-inch one-piece alloy wheels,Aluminium door-sill trim strips,Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors,BOSE Surround Sound System,Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS),Black wheel arch extensions with side door protection mouldings,Comfort lighting package,Comfort memory package (14-way),Digital radio,Heat- insulating laminated glass,Heated windscreen,Mobile phone preparation,Panoramic roof system,Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Power steering Plus,Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear,Seat heating front and rear,Side airbags in rear compartment,Six-disc CD/DVD auto changer,Voice control system,Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest,Porsche Centre Leeds is proud to be recognised by Auto Express as one of the Best Car Dealers of 2017 in Leeds. All our Porsche Approved cars are supplied with a comprehensive 2 Year Porsche Approved Warranty and 2 Year Porsche Assistance. Porsche Centre Leeds has over 40 Approved Used Porsche and we can offer a nationwide delivery service.