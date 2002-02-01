Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Colour coded bumpers, Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Grey tint in upper edge of windscreen, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated washer jets, Integral rear antenna, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, Power foldback door mirrors, Rain sensor, Rear tailgate spoiler, Tailgate illumination and safety lights, 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, 5 12V sockets, Active carbon filter, Adjustable headrests (except centre rear), Adjustable rear seats, Air quality sensor, Automatic air recirculate, Delay courtesy light function, Door safety lights- front and rear, Drivers underseat storage, Footwell courtesy lights front and rear, Front and rear cupholders x 2, Front and rear door entry lights, Front centre armrest, Front reading lights, Front seatback pockets, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Ignition Lock illumination, Illuminated ashtray, Illuminated centre console storage, Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors, Illumination of luggage compartment, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Passenger under seat storage tray, Pollen filter, Rear centre armrest with storage compartment, Rear reading lights, Retractable Loadspace Cover, Retractable luggage net, Roof mounted sunglasses holder, Stainless steel pedals, Storage bins on all doors, Storage compartments in cargo area side walls, Porsche Centre Leeds is proud to be recognised by Auto Express as one of the Best Car Dealers of 2017 in Leeds. We believe that purchasing your Approved Porsche should be a special experience and are on hand to make everything as simple as possible. All our Porsche Approved cars are supplied with a comprehensive 2 Year Porsche Approved Warranty and 2 Year Porsche Assistance. Porsche Centre Leeds has over 40 Approved Used Porsche and we can offer a nationwide delivery service. All of our cars are HPI clear and come prepared to the highest possible standard by our Porsche Technicians. To arrange a viewing/test drive or for more information please speak to a member the team. Upon request we can record a personalised walk around video.