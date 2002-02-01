loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne

£56,500
car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate ,Variant: Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Accessories

21-inch Cayenne SportEdition wheels painted black (high-gloss) with wheel arch extensions, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Comfort memory package (14-way), Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Digital radio, Online Services, TPM valve in Black, Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Towbar system with electrically deployable towball, Full colour wheel centre caps, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat, Panoramic roof system, Electric sunscreen for rear side windows, Seat heating (front), Privacy glazing, Carbon interior package in conj with Tiptronic S gear selector in aluminium, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front and rear), Tiptronic S gear selector in aluminium, CD/DVD autochanger (six-disc), Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, Lane Change Assist, Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), 4-zone climate control, Telephone module

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304135
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5227 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG,
United Kingdom

