Porsche > Cayenne

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Body colour door handles, Colour coded bumpers, Day running lights, Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Grey tint in upper edge of windscreen, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer jets, Integral rear antenna, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, Power foldback door mirrors, Rain sensor, Single tube twin tailpipes, Tailgate illumination and safety lights, 5 12V sockets, 60/40 asymmetric split folding rear seats, Active carbon filter, Adjustable headrests (except centre rear), Air quality sensor, Automatic air recirculate, Delay courtesy light function, Door safety lights- front and rear, Engine Compartment Light, Fabric roof lining, Footwell courtesy lights front and rear, Front and rear cupholders x 2, Front and rear door entry lights, Front centre armrest, Front reading lights, Front seatback pockets, Ignition Lock illumination, Illuminated air conditioned glovebox, Illuminated ashtray, Illuminated centre console storage, Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors, Illumination of luggage compartment, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Leather door armrests + grab handles on centre console, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Passenger under seat storage tray, Pollen filter, Rear centre armrest with storage compartment, Rear reading lights, Retractable Loadspace Cover, Retractable luggage net, Roof mounted sunglasses holder, Storage bins on all doors, Storage compartments in cargo area side walls