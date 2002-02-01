loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne

£50,990
Variant: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Comfort lighting package, Digital radio, Universal audio interface, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheel with wheel arch extensions, 100-litre fuel tank, Floor mats, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Tow bar system with manually detachable tow ball, 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Power steering Plus, Steering wheel heating, Panoramic roof system, High-quality roof rails in aluminium, Seat heating (front), Heated windscreen, Privacy glazing, Carrier frequency 434 MHz for radio remote control, Piano Black interior package, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints, License plate mounting at the front large, Porsche Car Connect including Porsche Vehicle Tracking System Plus (PVTS Plus), Emission standard EU5, Navigation Software "Package Europe", Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear, Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Speed limit indicator, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283175
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    -0001
  • Mileage
    31523 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov -1
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4.1
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

