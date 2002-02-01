Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Comfort lighting package, Digital radio, x, Universal audio interface, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheel with wheel arch extensions, 100-litre fuel tank, Floor mats, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Tow bar system with manually detachable tow ball, 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Power steering Plus, Steering wheel heating, Panoramic roof system, High-quality roof rails in aluminium, Seat heating (front), Heated windscreen, Privacy glazing, Carrier frequency 434 MHz for radio remote control, Piano Black interior package, Porsche Crest (front null) embossed on head restraints, License plate mounting at the front large, Porsche Car Connect including Porsche Vehicle Tracking System Plus (PVTS Plus), Emission standard EU5, Navigation Software "Package Europe", Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear, Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), PCM 3 - GRUNDMODUL RDW (INCL.RADIO), Speed limit indicator, x, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The Porsche 911 has passed a significant milestone, with the one-million...