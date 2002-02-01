loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayenne

£71,990
car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Porsche Cayenne S Diesel

Cost New: £85,894.00

Our Price: £71,990.00

Accessories

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),
Power Steering Plus,
Panoramic Roof System,
Porsche Crest Embossed On Head Restraints (Front),
Roof Rails In Aluminium With Black Finish,
Seat Heating (Front),
Privacy Glazing,
Side Airbags (Rear),
ParkAssist (Front And Rear) With Reversing Camera,
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS),
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System,
Connect Plus,
Automatically Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrors,
Comfort Memory Package (14-Way),
Comfort Lighting Package (In Conjunction With Memory Package),
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss),
Sport Chrono Package,
Digital Radio,
21-Inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels With Wheel Arch Extensions,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WP1ZZZ92ZH
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.1
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

