Porsche > Cayenne

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Sports Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, UK Supplied, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Bose, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history MOT 6/5/17. LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT. NICE SPEC. 107000 MILES. VERY RARE MANUAL ! GREAT VALUE ! TEL. ANYTIME. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CLOSED SUNDAYS. JTN11 M25 CHERTSEY, SURREY. PX CONSIDERED. CARS ALSO PURCHASED.
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Sports Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, UK Supplied, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Bose, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history
Martyn's Car Sales (Motorway Bridge)
Chertsey, Surrey
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...