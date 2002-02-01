PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS Tiptronic S - NAV, LEATHER, XENONS, CRUISE & 21 ALLOYS

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: GTS Tiptronic S - NAV, LEATHER, XENONS, CRUISE & 21 ALLOYS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 80157 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: BLACK
3 Owners, Full Service History (Mainly Porsche), Factory Fitted Touchscreen Navigation, Half Black Leather & Alcantara Interior, Driver & Passengers Heated Electric Seats with Memory Function, XENON Headlamps with Headlamp Wash, BOSE, Power Folding Electric Mirrors, 21" Cayenne Sport Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column Adjustment, Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi CD with USB/AUX Connectivity, ABS, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 4 Electric Windows, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift Gear Controls, Photochromic Mirror, Front Fogs, Auto Lights, Privacy Glass, Rear Headrests, Centre Armrest, ISOFIX
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom