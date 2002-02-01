PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS 5dr Tiptronic S

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: GTS 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 98583 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Black

2 Owner Vehicle, Comprehensive Service History, Satellite Navigation, Air Suspension, Auto Transmission With Tiptronic Function, Half Leather Heated Seats, Electric Seats with Memory, Electric Steering Column with Memory, Extended Leather Trim Dash Board, Digital Climate Control A/C, Cruise Control with Speed limiter, 21? Alloy Wheels, CD Autochanger, WHITE SWB, Aux Connection, iPod/USB Connectivity, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Metallic Paint, Tinted Glass, Lockable Glove Box, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Foot Operated Parking Brake, Headlamp Wash, ISOFIX, Front & Side Airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Key De-Activation For Front Passenger Airbag, 99 deposit secures this vehicle, 30 Day Exchange, Full Healthcheck completed on this vehicle, Full MOT test, Part-Exchange taken as full deposit, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Comprehensive Health Check, Flexible Finance Options Available, HPI Gold Check, *Other Models Available

  • Ad ID
    407769
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    98583 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4806
  • Engine Model
    4806
