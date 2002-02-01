Porsche Cayenne DIESEL V6 TIPTRONIC S

car description

Vehicle Information PORSCHE CAYENNE V6 DIESEL TIPTRONIC S 2010(10) Face Lift 2011 Model Year (8 SPEED) Reg: 16/07/2010 HISTORY: 2 owners. 109682 miles from new. Full Service History with 11 stamps. Full handbook pack. 2 keys. MOT 04/07/2018. OWNERSHIP: Sold by Porsche Leeds to a gentleman from Hull. The second owner purchased in July 2014 driving a further 55000 miles prior to recent disposal. SERVICE: 16/07/10 PDI 30/07/11 19094 30/11/12 37399 27/02/13 40877 22/05/14 55110 18/08/15 73008 22/08/16 89602 08/02/17 99061 3 Porsche main dealer 4 Porsche specialist EXTERIOR; Finished in Jet Black metallic the bodywork free of dents and the paintwork is in outstanding condition with a smooth high gloss detailed finish. The end result is a car that apart from the odd minor blemish and mild chipping to the front looks very impressive indeed. INTERIOR; Likewise the black leather interior is in extremely well preserved condition with no apparent wear to any surface. Black high gloss finishers, privacy glass, electric sunroof and Porsche over mats. A true testament to Porsche build quality and caring non abusive owners. SPECIFICATION: All usual Cayenne Face Lift refinements plus options: 21in