PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel Tiptronic S FPSH 21INCH ALLOY WHEELS PCM WITH NAVIGATION

Accessories

With over 9000 worth of optional features fitted, we are pleased to offer this stunning Porsche Cayenne V6 D Tiptronic which is in exceptional condition and has covered 31300 miles from new.The car comes with the benefit and reassurance of a FULL PORSCHE SERVICE HISTORY.Finished in metallic Meteor grey with contrasting black leather interior.Optional features are to include 21inch 911 Turbo II alloy wheels with wheel arch extensions, Porsche Communication Management PCM with navigation, BOSE surround sound system, heated 3 spoke multifunctional leather steering wheel, telephone module, electric tailgate, roof rails, heated windscreen and heated front seatsStandard features to include dual climate control with air conditioning, electrically folding exterior door mirrors, side steps, sports mode, electric front seats, steering wheel with gearshift paddles, drivers information system with trip computer, rear seat isofix connection, plus much more standard specification. All cars come with comprehensive RAC warranty and the benefit of 12 months road side assistance. Why not request a personal video on this car?