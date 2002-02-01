PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 10294 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic
21-Inch Sport Classic Wheel painted, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Panoramic Roof System, Electric Seats, Front Seat Heating, ParkAssist, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, Porsche crest embossed headrests front & rear, Mobile Phone Preparation, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, DAB Radio, Online Services, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Deletion of model designation, Coloured Wheel Centres
Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom