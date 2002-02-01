PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Silver
Silver with Ivory two tone leather interior, Upgrades - Satellite navigation, Porsche hi fi / Cd player, Alloy Wheels - 21-inch Sport Edition Wheel, Panoramic Roof System, Bi-Xenon / adaptive head lights, Automatic tailgate operation, AUX / USB interface, Heated Seats, Compass Display in Instrument Cluster, Park-assist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera, Standard Features - Electric Seats, Paddle shift, Remote locking, Air conditioning, Dual climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Bluetooth telephone connect, Power folding Mirrors, Cruise control, Multi - function wheel, Multi Media, Touch screen. one owner with full Porsche service history and remainder of Porsche warranty, outstanding condition throughout. PX & FINANCE AVAILABLE
Stephen James Cars
WA31LF,
United Kingdom
