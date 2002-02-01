PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 31708 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Mahogany Metallic
Light Comfort Package, Sport Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Porsche Communication Management, Telephone Module W/O Handset, Privacy Glass, 21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roof rails Black, Panoramic Roof System, Tail Lights with tinted glass, TV Tuner for PCM, Rear Seat Entertainment, Cruise Control
Porsche Centre Sutton Coldfield
Sutton Coldfield, B757AX, West Midlands
United Kingdom
