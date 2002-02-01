loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S

£46,106
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 31708 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Mahogany Metallic

Accessories

Light Comfort Package, Sport Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Porsche Communication Management, Telephone Module W/O Handset, Privacy Glass, 21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roof rails Black, Panoramic Roof System, Tail Lights with tinted glass, TV Tuner for PCM, Rear Seat Entertainment, Cruise Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    31708 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Porsche Centre Sutton Coldfield
Sutton Coldfield, B757AX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

