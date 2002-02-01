loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9645 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: White

Accessories

21'' Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted High Gloss Black,Panoramic Roof System,Connect Plus,Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),Comfort Memory Package (14-Way),BOSE Surround Sound System,Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss),Comfort Lighting Package,Heated Windscreen,Seat Heating (Front),Steering Wheel Heating,Power Steering Plus,DAB Digital Radio,Privacy Glazing,Roof Rails In Aluminium With Black Finish,Sports Tailpipes Black,Wheel Arch Extensions,Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414851
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9645 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£53,000

Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!