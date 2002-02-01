PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9645 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: White
21'' Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted High Gloss Black,Panoramic Roof System,Connect Plus,Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),Comfort Memory Package (14-Way),BOSE Surround Sound System,Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss),Comfort Lighting Package,Heated Windscreen,Seat Heating (Front),Steering Wheel Heating,Power Steering Plus,DAB Digital Radio,Privacy Glazing,Roof Rails In Aluminium With Black Finish,Sports Tailpipes Black,Wheel Arch Extensions,Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest
Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom