PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27745 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: White
21'' 911 Turbo Design Wheels,Panoramic Roof System,Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Reversing Camera Incl. ParkAssist Front And Rear,Tow Bar System With Electrically Deployable Tow Bar,Mobile Phone Preparation,Seat Heating (Front),8-Way Power Seats,Side Window Trims In Black (High-Gloss),Black Roof Rails,Privacy Glazing,Wheel Arch Extensions,Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest
Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...