PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

£46,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27745 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: White

Accessories

21'' 911 Turbo Design Wheels,Panoramic Roof System,Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Reversing Camera Incl. ParkAssist Front And Rear,Tow Bar System With Electrically Deployable Tow Bar,Mobile Phone Preparation,Seat Heating (Front),8-Way Power Seats,Side Window Trims In Black (High-Gloss),Black Roof Rails,Privacy Glazing,Wheel Arch Extensions,Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27745 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

