loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16237 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic

Accessories

PCM (Satellite Navigation),Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,BOSE Surround Sound System,Digital Radio,Sports Tailpipes,21'' Cayenne Sport Edition Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Roof System,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management),Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Seats,Park Assist,Privacy Glass,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Tinted LED Tail Lights,Power Steering Plus,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Bi Xenon Headlamps,Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Colour,Adaptive Sports Seats,18'' Collapsible Spare Wheel,Black Roof Rails,Monochrome Black Exterior Package,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 01/09/19

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414868
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16237 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£53,500

Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!