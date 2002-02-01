PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16237 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic
PCM (Satellite Navigation),Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,BOSE Surround Sound System,Digital Radio,Sports Tailpipes,21'' Cayenne Sport Edition Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Roof System,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management),Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Seats,Park Assist,Privacy Glass,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Tinted LED Tail Lights,Power Steering Plus,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Bi Xenon Headlamps,Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Colour,Adaptive Sports Seats,18'' Collapsible Spare Wheel,Black Roof Rails,Monochrome Black Exterior Package,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 01/09/19
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom