PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel 5dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10170 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Meteor Grey

Accessories

21-inch Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted Black high-gl,BOSE Surround Sound System,Comfort Lighting Package in Conjunction with Memory Pack,Comfort Memory Package 14-way,Porsche Active Suspension Management,Panoramic Roof System,8-speed Tiptronic Inclusive Auto Start Stop Function,Connect Plus,Front Seat Heating,Steering Wheel Heating,Monochrome Black Exterior Package High-Gloss,Wheel Centres with Full Colour Porsche Crest,Heated Windscreen,Power Steering Plus,ISOFIX Child Seat Mounting Points on Front Passenger Seat,Sports Tailpipes Black,Roof Rails in Aluminium with Black Finish including Drip,TPM Valve in Black,Privacy Glazing,Deletion of Model Designation,Digital Radio

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405264
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10170 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£58,000

Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

