PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel [245] 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel [245] 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 46803 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Mobile Phone Preparation, ParkAssist, Light Comfort Package, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Heating, Porsche Communication Management, Universal Audio Interface, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel - Carbon, Porsche crest embossed headrests front
Porsche Centre Nottingham
Nottingham, NG21RS, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom