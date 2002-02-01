loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel [245] 5dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel [245] 5dr Tiptronic S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 46803 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Mobile Phone Preparation, ParkAssist, Light Comfort Package, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Heating, Porsche Communication Management, Universal Audio Interface, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel - Carbon, Porsche crest embossed headrests front

  • Ad ID
    405269
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    46803 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£37,401

Porsche Centre Nottingham
Nottingham, NG21RS, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

