PORSCHE CAYENNE Diesel [245] 5dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: Diesel [245] 5dr S Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33618 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Jet Black
Full Porsche service history,Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including DVD navigation,BOSE sound system with 14 speakers,Mobile telephone preparation,Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof,Privacy glass,Reversing camera,Power tailgate,Front and rear park assist,Heated steering wheel,Heated front and rear seats,Porsche crest embossed in front headrests,Brushed aluminium interior pack - Cayenne,20'' Cayenne Sport Design II alloy wheels,Wheel centres with full colour Porsche crest,Power foldback door mirrors,Porsche stability management (PSM),Sytner Select vehicle
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
