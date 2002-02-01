loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE D V8 S TIPTRONIC S

£49,988
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: D V8 S TIPTRONIC S Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29400 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Jet Black Metallic, 21-inch 911 Turbo II wheel with Wheel Arch Extension, Seat Belts Guards Red, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Comfort-memory package (14 ways), Light comfort package icw comfort memory package or driver memory package, Monchrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Digital radio (DAB DAB+ DMB), Universal audio interface, 100 litres fuel tank, Floor mats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Wheel hub cover with full-colour Porsche Crest, Power steering Plus, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Panoramic Roof System, Heated front seats, Automatic tailgate, Privacy glass, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. navigation module, Reversing camera incl. ParkAssist front and rear, Preparation for mobile phone. 5 seats, Porsche Chester are looking for similar Cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 525684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 49,988

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    29400 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

