PORSCHE CAYENNE D V6 TIPTRONIC S

£58,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: D V6 TIPTRONIC S Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 14100 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Comfort lighting package, Extended monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), Digital radio, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels with wheel arch extensions, Deletion of model designation, Sports tailpipes, Towbar system with electrically deployable towball, Full colour wheel centre caps, Power steering Plus, SportDesign package with side skirts, Heated steering wheel, Panoramic roof system, Roof rails painted in black, Seat heating (front), Heated windscreen, Privacy glazing, Roof spoiler separation edge painted, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front and rear), Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Mobile phone preparation. 5 seats, Porsche Chester are looking for similar Cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 525684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 58,999

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319376
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    14100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

