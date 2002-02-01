PORSCHE CAYENNE D V6 TIPTRONIC S

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: D V6 TIPTRONIC S Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 36866 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: White
Carrara White Metallic, 1 owner, 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Side window trims in black (high-gloss), Digital radio, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Tow bar system with electrically deployable tow bar, Panoramic roof system, Black roof rails, Seat heating (front), Wheel arch extensions in exterior colour, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Bi-Xenon main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module. 5 seats, We are looking to purchase similar cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 52684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 44,989
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
