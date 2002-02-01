loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE CAYENNE D V6 TIPTRONIC S

Compare this car
£44,989
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: D V6 TIPTRONIC S Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 36866 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Carrara White Metallic, 1 owner, 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel, 8-speed Tiptronic S inclusive Auto Start Stop function, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Side window trims in black (high-gloss), Digital radio, Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Tow bar system with electrically deployable tow bar, Panoramic roof system, Black roof rails, Seat heating (front), Wheel arch extensions in exterior colour, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Bi-Xenon main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Tinted LED taillights with adaptive brake lights, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module. 5 seats, We are looking to purchase similar cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 52684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 44,989

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    36866 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed