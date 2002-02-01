loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayenne D V6 TIPTRONIC

Compare this car
£35,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC WITH BLACK LEATHER Bose sound

Accessories

porsche cayenne d v6 tiptronic silver black-leather bose diesel metallic 2012 leather black-interior automatic semi-automatic german 4wd suv dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234861
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
Email Dealer >>


United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed