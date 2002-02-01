PORSCHE CAYENNE D 4S PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: D 4S PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17300 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Black
Jet Black Metallic, 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Side window trims in black (high-gloss), 8-way power seats, Rear-axle steering including Power steering Plus, Adaptive air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). ?Standard suspension unavailable. Only orders with adaptive air suspension accepted at price indicated. Update due 08/17., Power steering Plus, Cupholder covers (front), 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Brushed aluminium interior package, ParkAssist including reversing camera. FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 83,999
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom