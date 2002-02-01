Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3189cc Transmission: Tiptronic Mileage: 59 432 0 to 60: 9.10secs Top Speed: 133Mph BHP: 250 First registered in September 2004 on a 54 reg by Porsche Centre Edinburgh this Cayenne Black Edition has covered just 59432 miles since new. Finished in Basalt Black with matching black leather, black 22″ alloy wheels and black roof rails. A big specification includes satnav, telephone, parking sensors etc. We have looked after the car from new, five services in total; 23/05/06 at 4297 miles 17/01/07 at 9407 miles 16/01/08 at 19300 miles 26/02/10 at 43948 miles 29/06/10 at 46472 miles
malton porsche cayenne black edition alloy-wheels black-leather parking-sensor sat-nav tiptronic 2004 leather black-interior automatic semi-automatic german petrol 4wd suv dark-interior
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...