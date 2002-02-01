PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.8 S Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Accessories

Metallic Basalt Black, +++13,542 EXTRA SPEC FITTED TO THIS VEHICLE+++RAC APPROVED DEALER+++ALL CARS COME WITH RAC BUYSURE INSPECTION+++OVER 150 VEHICLE AVAILABLE ON SITE+++HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM+++RESERVE AND VIEW WITH NO OBLIGATION+++, Upgrades - PCM with Satellite Navigation, Full Black Leather Interior, Bi-Xenon Lighting with DCSCL, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Cleaning System, Metallic Paint, ParkAssist at Front and Rear, Steering Wheel Mounted Stereo Controls, 22'' Alloy Wheels Finished in Anthracite, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passengers Seat, Dual Climate Control, Rear Arm Rest, Drivers Arm Rest With Integral Storage Compartment, Leather Trimmed Multi Function Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Auto Dim Rear View Mirror, BOSE Premium Sound System, Air Conditioned Glove Box, Anthracite Headlining, Sunglasses Holder, Leather Trimmed Dashboard, Lumbar Support, Last serviced at 84,072 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Height Adjustable Passengers Seat, Steering Wheel Adjustable For Rake & Reach, Rear Head Rests, Rear Wash/Wipe. 5 seats, Just because you need (or want!) an SUV doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice performance or fun as the sublime Porsche Cayenne S demonstrates perfectly. Stunningly presented in Moody Basalt Black Metallic with matching full black leather sports interior and a raft of the most exclusive dealer extras on offer such as full screen colour satellite navigation system, 22'' alloy wheels finished in Anthracite, electric folding mirrors, Xenon headlights, electrically adjustable drivers and passengers seats, dual climate control, heated seats, drivers arm rest, cruise control, leather trimmed multi function steering wheel, automatic headlights, rain sensing windscreen wipers, auto dim rear view mirror, the incredible sounding (and even more incredibly expensive!) BOSE premium SURROUND sound system, anthracite headlining, leather trimmed dashboard, front and rear parking sen