PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.8 GTS Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Basalt Black with Black Leather Alcantara Interior, 2 Former Owners from New with Full Service History, Cost New £75k with £19k Factory Extra's - 21" Cayenne SportPlus alloy wheels(unmarked), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Air suspension + self level, ride height control+PASM, Bi-Xenon lighting system, Electrically retractable towbar, Porsche entry and drive system, ParkAssist (front and rear), Power tailgate, Exterior package black monochrome, Privacy glass, Homelink, Servotronic, Heated front seats, PCM with On and Off-road navigation, PCM telephone module, BOSE Surround Sound Audio System, Universal audio interface, Cruise control, Light comfort pack, Porsche crest on headrests. GTS FEATURES:- Sports exhaust system, GTS SportDesign pack, Porsche stability management, Red painted brake calipers, Power foldback door mirrors, Electric front sports seats with enhanced memory, Auto climate control, Alcantara roof lining, Extended leather pack, On board computer + Much More! **THIS STUNNING CAYENNE GTS WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History having had 5 Services and recently carried out @ 48k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.