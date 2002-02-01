Porsche Cayenne 4.8 GTS Tiptronic

car description

This stunning 2010 model year Porsche Cayenne GTS 4.8 comes in one of the best colourways, meteor grey metallic with extended smooth black hide and suede inserts. These upgraded Cayennes are highly regarded and sought after featuring Porsche designed bodywork, styling to wheel arches, side skirts, front and rear spoilers, alloy roof rails compliment the car. High specification includes remote tailgate, PCM navigation and phone module, BOSE sound system, directional Xenon headlamps with wash system and unique 21″ sculpted twin spoke alloys. Seats are sports electrical memory with lumber and heaters. This is a low mileage car with full Porsche service history.