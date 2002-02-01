loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.2 TD S Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 4.2 TD S Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 16000 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Jet Black Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC ROOF, AIR SUSPENSION, 21?? ALLOYS, Exhaust Pipe Polished, 3 Spoke Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Privacy Glass, 21?? Turbo II Alloys, Front & Rear Embossed Headrests, Wheel Arch Extensions, Ultrasonic Park Assist with Reverse Camera, LED Headlights, Traffic Sign Recognition, BOSE Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors, DAB Radio, Automatic Distance Control, Blackline Aluminium Package, Electric Tailgate, Start/Stop, Tyre Monitoring System, Daytime Running Lights, Side Running Boards, 16k Miles, Jet Black Metallic with Black Smooth-Finish Leather, 54,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404313
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4134
  • Engine Model
    4134
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£54,000

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!