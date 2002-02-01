PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.2 TD S Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 4.2 TD S Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 16000 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: Black
Jet Black Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC ROOF, AIR SUSPENSION, 21?? ALLOYS, Exhaust Pipe Polished, 3 Spoke Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Privacy Glass, 21?? Turbo II Alloys, Front & Rear Embossed Headrests, Wheel Arch Extensions, Ultrasonic Park Assist with Reverse Camera, LED Headlights, Traffic Sign Recognition, BOSE Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors, DAB Radio, Automatic Distance Control, Blackline Aluminium Package, Electric Tailgate, Start/Stop, Tyre Monitoring System, Daytime Running Lights, Side Running Boards, 16k Miles, Jet Black Metallic with Black Smooth-Finish Leather, 54,000
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom