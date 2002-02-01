PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.2 D V8 S Tiptronic S 5dr Auto [8]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 4.2 D V8 S Tiptronic S 5dr Auto [8] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: GREY
Meteor Grey with Black Leather Interior, Cost New £71k with £11k Factory Extra's, 1 Owner from New with Full Porsche Service History. EXTRA'S:- Panoramic glass sunroof - electric tilt/slide, 21" 911 Turbo II wheel with wheel arch extensions, Privacy glass, Porsche active suspension management (PASM), Automatic tailgate, Bi-Xenon headlights, Outer door-sill guards in stainless steel with model logo, Wheel centre with full-colour Porsche crest, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, Telephone module for PCM, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, Heated front seats. STANDARD FEATURES:- Front and rear park assist, Sports button in centre console, 5-inch high-resolution TFT colour display, Cruise control, Electric folding heated door mirrors, Auto lights and rain sensor, Porsche vehicle tracking, Electric adjustable front seats, Dual zone climate control + Much More! **THIS STUNNING CAYENNE V8 WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Porsche Service History carried out @ 15k, 20k and 28k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : On matching Michellin tyres : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.
Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom
