PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.1 D V8 S TIPTRONIC S 5d AUTO 385 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 4.1 D V8 S TIPTRONIC S 5d AUTO 385 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: BLACK
Jet Black Metallic Paint Black-Cream Two Tone Leather Black Sports Tailpipes Air Suspension Sport Design Package Heated Multi-Function Steering Panoramic Roof System Roof Rails Painted in Black Heated Seats Front and Rear Privacy Glass Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints Porsche Communication Manageme Rear-View Camera including Parking Assistance Bose Sound System Telephone Module for PCM with 21 inch Cayenne Sport Classic Automatically Dimming Exterior Comfort Memory Package (14 - way Exterior Package Black Monochrome,Seating Capacity - Five Seats
The Car Store Newport
Newport, NP194SL, Gwent
United Kingdom
With Porsche having introduced some controversial but necessary company-...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...