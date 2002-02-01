loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE 4.1 D V8 S TIPTRONIC S 5d AUTO 385 BHP

£65,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 4.1 D V8 S TIPTRONIC S 5d AUTO 385 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Jet Black Metallic Paint Black-Cream Two Tone Leather Black Sports Tailpipes Air Suspension Sport Design Package Heated Multi-Function Steering Panoramic Roof System Roof Rails Painted in Black Heated Seats Front and Rear Privacy Glass Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints Porsche Communication Manageme Rear-View Camera including Parking Assistance Bose Sound System Telephone Module for PCM with 21 inch Cayenne Sport Classic Automatically Dimming Exterior Comfort Memory Package (14 - way Exterior Package Black Monochrome,Seating Capacity - Five Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316243
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4134
  • Engine Model
    4134
The Car Store Newport
Newport, NP194SL, Gwent
United Kingdom

