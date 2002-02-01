loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0D V6 TIPTRONIC WITH OVER 12200 WORTH OF EXTRAS INC 21inch SPORTSEDITI

£32,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0D V6 TIPTRONIC WITH OVER 12200 WORTH OF EXTRAS INC 21inch SPORTSEDITI Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

21'' Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth,Climate Control,Dual Climate Control,Electric Tailgate,Front and Rear Heated Seats,Full Porsche Service History,Heated Steering Wheel ,Metallic Paint,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Park Assist Front and Rear,PASM,PCM Sat Nav,Privacy Glass,Chrome Roof Rails,Roof Rails,Sport Design BodyKit,Full Porsche Service History And Over 12200 Worth of Extra's Including 21inch Cayenne SportEdition Wheels With Wheel Arch Extensions, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Porsche Active Management (PASM), Electrically Deployable Towball, Roof Rails, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Stainless Steel Skid Plates, Telephone Module (SAP and HFP) With Bluetooth, Automatic Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Servotronic, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Front Seats With Drivers Memory Settings, Sport Setting, Auto On/Off, Sports Body Styling, Part Exchange Welcome and Outstanding Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Arranged Including HP, PCP and Lease Purchase, Extended Warranties Available, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack Which Includes GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint Protection and key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325147
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

