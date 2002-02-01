loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0D V6 TIPTRONIC [PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 21inch ALLOYS]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0D V6 TIPTRONIC [PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 21inch ALLOYS] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 49200 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Glass Panoramic Sunroof,21inch Alloys,Bluetooth,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Dual Climate Control,Electric Heated Seats,Full Porsche Service History,Heated Front Seats,Parking Sensors Front and Rear,Basalt Black Metallic With Full Black Leather, PCM Satellite Navigation, Glass Opening Panoramic Sun-Roof, 21inch Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Part Exchange Welcome and Outstanding Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles. 31999

  • Ad ID
    412757
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    49200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£31,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

