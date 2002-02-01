loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 V6 S Hybrid Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

£36,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 V6 S Hybrid Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Porsche White with Black Leather Interior, 1 Owner from New with Full Porsche Service History, Cost New £74k with over £12k Factory Extra's - Panoramic glass sunroof - electric tilt/slide, 21" Cayenne SportEdition wheel painted black with wheel arch extensions, Extended monochrome black exterior package, Roof rails/drip rails in black finish, Automatic tailgate, Wheel centre with full-colour Porsche crest, Privacy glass, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, Telephone module for PCM, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, Heated front seats, Driver memory package, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front and rear). STANDARD FEATURES:- Front and rear park assist, Sports button in centre console, High-resolution TFT colour display, Cruise control, Electric folding heated door mirrors, Auto lights and rain sensor, Porsche vehicle tracking, Electric front seats, Dual zone climate control + Much More! **THIS STUNNING CAYENNE HYBRID WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Porsche Service History carried out @ 21k and 36k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : On matching Michellin tyres : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    White
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

