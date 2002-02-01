PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 TDI V6 Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Accessories

Jet Black metallic with Porsche smooth finish leather - Black, Cost New £57k with £10k Factory Extra's, 1 Former Owner with Full Porsche Service History! EXTRA'S:- 20-inch Cayenne SportDesign II alloy wheels, Automatic tailgate, Privacy glass, Electric rear blinds, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Heated windscreen, Outer door-sill guards in stainless steel with model logo, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation module, Bluetooth Mobile phone preparation, USB audio interface, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort lighting package, Heated 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, Heated front seats, Electric front seats with driver memory package, Rear side airbags. STANDARD FEATURES:- Front and rear park assist, LED running lights, Electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors, Auto lights & rain sensors, Cruise control, Dual zone digital climate control, On board computer, Remote central locking, Electric windows + Much More! **THIS STUNNING CAYENNE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Porsche Service History carried out @ 21k, 31k, 36k and 44k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : On matching Dunlop tyres : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.,20in Cayenne Sport Design Alloy Wheels, Automatic Tailgate, Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Bose Surround Sound-System, Cruise Control, Driver Memory Pack, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Windscreen, Metallic Paint, Outer Door Sill Guard In Stainless Steel, ParkAssist at Front and Rear, PCM with Satellite Navigation, Preparation for Mobile Phone with Bluetooth, Rear Side Airbags, Universal Audio Interface (iPod, USB, AUX)