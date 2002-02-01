PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 39600 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
Black, 2 Owners, Panoramic roof, Heated windscreen, Park assist, 21'' Alloy wheels, Side steps, 5 seats, Black paintwork with Black leather interior complemented with a Gloss Black interior trim, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Sport mode, Hill descent control, Crested headrests, Parking sensors, Roof rails, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Privacy glass, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input, Automatic lights, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, Pictures show car with optional alloy wheels starting at 3000 pounds, REF:15537, 30,490
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom