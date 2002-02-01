loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 39600 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Black, 2 Owners, Panoramic roof, Heated windscreen, Park assist, 21'' Alloy wheels, Side steps, 5 seats, Black paintwork with Black leather interior complemented with a Gloss Black interior trim, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Sport mode, Hill descent control, Crested headrests, Parking sensors, Roof rails, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Privacy glass, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input, Automatic lights, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, Pictures show car with optional alloy wheels starting at 3000 pounds, REF:15537, 30,490

  • Ad ID
    411232
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    39600 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£30,490

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

