PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: White
Carrera White, STUNNING CAYENNE OVER 16000 OF FACTORY OPTIONS RECENT SERVICE AT PORSCHE CENTRE KENDAL,, Upgrades - Two-Tone Smooth-Finish Leather Interior, Adaptive Sports Seats w Comf. Mem. Pack. (18-way), Seat Heating (Front), Porsche Crest Em. on Head Rest (Front/Outer Rear), Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels - 21-inch SportEdition Wheel, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport Design Package with Side Skirts, Power Steering Plus, Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss), Porsche Com. Managem. (PCM) w. Navi Module, Porsche Entry & Drive, Mobile Phone Preparation, ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Monochrome Black Interior Package (High-Gloss), Cruise control, Child locks & Isofix system, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Multifunction Steering Wheel with Gearshift Paddles. 5 seats, Call 01257 450174 for details. Part exchange welcome, HP/PCP finance packages available, 46,950
Deane Motors
Chorley, PR76ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom