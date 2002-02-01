PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 TD Tiptronic S AWD 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
Jet Black, 1 OWNER CAR DUE THIS WEEK GREAT SPECIFICATION,, Upgrades - Multifunction Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Automatic Tailgate, Alloy Wheels-8.5Jx19in Cayenne Design II, Panoramic Roof System, Roof Rails w. Matt Alu. Look, black leather interior, 1 owner, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Automatic Climate Control, 7-Inch Colour Touchscreen, Cruise Control, CDR-31 Audio System, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, Alarm System with Ultrasonic Interior Surveillance, Rain Sensor, Automatic Hold Function and Hill Control (PHC), Comfort Seats with 8 - Way Electric Adjustment, On-Board Computer, Child locks & Isofix system, Satellite navigation. 5 seats, Part exchanges welcome and low rate finance available with no deposit required, 25,991
Deane Motors
Chorley, PR76ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom
