PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 TD SUV 5dr Diesel Tiptronic S AWD (189 g/km, 245 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 TD SUV 5dr Diesel Tiptronic S AWD (189 g/km, 245 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 59180 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
IN BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER TRIM, In Black with Black Leather Trim, Sat Nav, Heated Front Seats, 21 inch Turbo Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Sound Pack, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Side Running Boards, Electri memory Drivers seat, Rear Pricacy Glass, Roof Bars in Black, Black window trims, sports tail pipes, 7-Inch Colour Touchscreen, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm System with Ultrasonic Interior Surveillance, Alloy Wheels-8Jx18in Cayenne, Automatic Hold Function and Hill Control (PHC), CDR-31 Audio System, Comfort Seats with 8 - Way Electric Adjustment, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, On-Board Computer, Rain Sensor. 5 seats, ELECTRIC BOOT RELEASE, ELECTRIC FOLDING DOOR MIRRORS, XENON LIGHTS, DEATED FRONT SCREEN, ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS WITH PORSCHE SERVICE HISTORY, secure any car with a 10 pounds refundable deposit, 24,979
Premier Car Supermarket Ltd
Derby, DE656GY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom