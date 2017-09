PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 DIESEL 4WD AUTO

Accessories

ISOFix Anchor Point, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Start Stop System, Full Service History, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Particule Filter, Parking Sensors, MP3, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, ESP, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Catalytic Converter, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,A VERY NICE LOOKING PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 DIESEL 4WD AUTOMATIC WITH LOW MILEAGE,MAIN DEALER PORSCHE SERVICE HISTORY,FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE TOYS,XENON HEADLIGHTS,FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS,DAYTIME LED RUNNING LIGHTS,PRIVACY GLASS ALL ROUND,DRIVERS AND PASSENGER X3 MEMORY ELECTRIC SEATS,WITH ELECTRIC LUMBAR SUPPORT,POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS,PADDLE SHIFT ON STEERING WHEEL,BLUETOOTH PREPARATION,OR OPTION OFF YOUR SIM INSERT INTO BLUETOOTH SYSTEM,DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,AUTOMATIC LIGHTS,NAVIGATION SYSTEM TOUCH SCREEN,FULL CREAM VENTED LEATHER HEATED SEATS,START STOP FUNCTION,PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF,SPORTS MODE OPTION,FRONT AND REAR HEATED SCREENS,FRONT AND REAR ARMRESTS,FRONT AND REAR CUP HOLDERS 21' ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING CONTROL WITH REVERSING CAMERA, ALUMINIUM ROOF RAILS, TRIP COMPUTER ,LOOKS AND DRIVES SPOT ON,MUST BE SEEN