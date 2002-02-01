loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SIDE STEPS]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SIDE STEPS] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 51000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Full Service History,21inch 911 Tubro II Alloy Wheels With Wheel Arch Extensions,Panoramic Sunroof,Side Steps,Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Extended Monochrome Black Exterior Package,18 - Way Front Memory Seats,Bluetooth,DAB Radio,Heated Front Seats,Comfort Seats,Electric Tailgate,Metallic Jet Black With Platinum Grey Leather Extended, Panoramic Sunroof, 21inch 911 Turbo II Alloy Wheels With Wheels Arch Extensions, Side Steps, Full Service History, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Privacy Glass, 18-Way Front Memory Seats, Euro Satellite Navigation, Sport Design Steering Wheel, Extended Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Heated Front Seats, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Jukebox, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, USB/ AUX Connectivity, Cruise Control, Porsche Crest Embossed On Front Headrests, Comfort Seats, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Automatic Headlamps, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance, HP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint and Interior Protection Available, Part Exchange Welcome, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413848
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayenne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    51000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£31,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!